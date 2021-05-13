Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGIO opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

