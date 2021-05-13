Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 413,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 62.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

