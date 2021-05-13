AidCoin (AID) Hits One Day Volume of $17,757.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $17,757.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01039466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00069458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00112397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00062263 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

