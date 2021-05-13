Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,305.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.11 or 0.07527886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.38 or 0.02427574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.26 or 0.00628376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00169772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.15 or 0.00788816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00614484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00581210 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.