Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.16 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average of $276.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

