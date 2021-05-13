Airbloc (ABL) Price Down 20.2% This Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $141,761.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars.

