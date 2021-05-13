Akash Network Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $277.74 million and $1.28 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00009685 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00234822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.29 or 0.01216717 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01046393 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 136,108,024 coins and its circulating supply is 58,128,143 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

