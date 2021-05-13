Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.