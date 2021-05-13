Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $463.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,146. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.29 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

