Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $375.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

