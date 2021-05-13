Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

