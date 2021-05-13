Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.29. 22,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 621,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,295.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 55,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,109 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

