Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Cap Reaches $36.45 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $36.45 million and $751,407.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00088398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.46 or 0.01075177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00111915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060711 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,106,185 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

