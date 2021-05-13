Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $28.82, but opened at $31.10. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 30 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alerus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

