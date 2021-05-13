Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

