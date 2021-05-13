Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.47

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.47 and last traded at $173.43, with a volume of 13988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.30.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 538.0% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.