Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.47

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.47 and last traded at $173.43, with a volume of 13988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.30.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 538.0% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.