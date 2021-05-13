Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alibaba Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $13.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,596,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

