Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alibaba Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.
Alibaba Group stock traded down $13.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,596,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.45.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
