Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $13.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.08. 51,502,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.45. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.