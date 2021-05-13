Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

