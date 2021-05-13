All Sports (SOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.49 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $27.55 million and $4.49 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

