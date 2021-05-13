Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $52,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $133.36 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

