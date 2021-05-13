Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $633.09 million and $425.14 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00659125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00088495 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00237923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.