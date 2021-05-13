Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,260.78 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,257.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,963.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

