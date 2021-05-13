Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 2nd Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 9.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $955,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $19.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,258.30. 26,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,257.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,963.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

