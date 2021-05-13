Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded up $18.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,257.82. 27,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,257.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,963.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

