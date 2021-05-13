Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post sales of $46.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $48.09 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $194.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $236.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.95. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

