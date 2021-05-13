Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

