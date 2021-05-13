Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

