Alphacat Trading 160.3% Higher This Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $513,924.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 160.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00686378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00235106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.20 or 0.01194248 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.01050001 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

