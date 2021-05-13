Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 193,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,862. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.