Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

