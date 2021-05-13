Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

ALS stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.69. 183,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,964. The company has a market capitalization of C$691.22 million and a PE ratio of -25.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.31. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

