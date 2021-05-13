Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Ambu A/S stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

