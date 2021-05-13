Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Amdocs stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.