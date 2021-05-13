Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Up to $20.43

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $21.45. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 801 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,260,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

