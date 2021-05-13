America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $6.15. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 62,557 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $371.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.