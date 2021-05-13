America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $6.15. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 62,557 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $371.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
