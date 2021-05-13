American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Well traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 31867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

AMWL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.