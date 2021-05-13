Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 16,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,664. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

