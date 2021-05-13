AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.03. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $2,367,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 674,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

