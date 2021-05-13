AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Lifted by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 4.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.