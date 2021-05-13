AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott Sells 10,000 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMN traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 641,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

