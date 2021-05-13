Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.