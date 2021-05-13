Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $2.18. AON reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.17. AON has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

