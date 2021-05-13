Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

