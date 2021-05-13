Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 581,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,029,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $2,971,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.