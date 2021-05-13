Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $295.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HUBS stock opened at $488.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.39 and a 200-day moving average of $431.55. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

