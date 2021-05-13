Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Announce $6.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the highest is $6.85. Intuit posted earnings of $4.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $399.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.65. Intuit has a 12 month low of $270.91 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

