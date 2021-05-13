Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $15.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $17.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

