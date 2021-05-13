Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 296.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.