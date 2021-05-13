Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 12th.
On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
PEP opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 296.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
