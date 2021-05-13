Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.91. The company had a trading volume of 431,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,225. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

